СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. септембра 2022. року наполнюю ше 40 днї од шмерци нашого винчаного и кресного кума

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Най спочива у Божим мире!
Кум Йоаким Мийов зоз супругу и дзецми
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest