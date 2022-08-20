ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста нєсподзивано нас зохабел сват

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац и здогадовац ше його добрих порадох и совитох сватово Ковачово зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest