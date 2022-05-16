НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. мая наполнєли ше 10 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЯНКО ВЕРЕШ

(1953–2012)
з Дюрдьова


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе и вше ю у шерцу будземе ношиц. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
