СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца 2023. року наполня ше 5 роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО ГАЙДУК ОМЕР

(1937–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши: супруга Иринка, дзивка Весна, унука Емина, Атила и Дамян
Спочивай у мире Божим!