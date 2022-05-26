СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. мая 2022. року наполня ше два роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО ГОЛИК
овласцени ревизор у пензиї

(1949–2020)
з Нового Саду


Занавше будземе чувац памятки на ньго. Супруга Любица, синове Янко, Петро и Микола, нєвеста Єлена и унук Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
