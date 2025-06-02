СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. мая 2025. року наполня ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО ГОЛИК
овласцени ревизор у пензиї

(1949–2020)
з Нового Саду


Занавше будземе чувац памятки на ньго. Супруга Любица, синове: Янко зоз фамелию, Петро и Микола,
Спочивай у мире Божим!