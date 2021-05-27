СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. мая 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО ГОЛИК

(1949–2020)
з Нового Саду


Занавше будземе чувац памятки на ньго. Супруга Любица, синове Янко, Петро и Микола, нєвеста Єлена и унук Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
