СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На квитну нєдзелю, 28. марца 2021. року наполнї ше єден рок, як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЯНКО ГУДАК

(1942–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше останєш у наших молитвох и наших шерцох. Супруга Татияна, дзивка Ґабриєла зоз супругом Петером и дзивка Дария, син о. Алексий, як и унука Ґабка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
