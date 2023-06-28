ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому супругови и бачикови

ЯНКО ДУДАШ – МИЙОВ

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура, жил у Шведскей


од супруги Мариї и фамелийох з Руского Керестура, Нового Саду, Петроварадину, Лалитю и Риєки
Вичная памят!