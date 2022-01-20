ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. януара занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ДУДАШ РОМАНЧА

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и скромносц будземе чувац занавше у наших шерцох. Твойо наймилши – супруга Мария, дзивка Соня зоз супругом Иґором, дзивка Мая зоз супругом Зораном и унучата – Теодора, Лора и Ґреґор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
