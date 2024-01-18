СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. януара 2024. року наполнєли два роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ДУДАШ – учитель Романча

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац супруга Мария, дзивки Соня и Мая зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!