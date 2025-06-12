ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. юния 2025. року упокоєл ше мой брат

ЯНКО ДУДАШ

(1942–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена шестра Натала, шовґор Яким и Владко Грубеньово, як и Таня Хромишова зоз фамелию з Коцура