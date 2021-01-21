СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ЕДЕЛИНСКИ – коминяр

(1932–2018)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши – син Славко зоз супругу Соню, и унук Мирослав
Спочивай у мире Божим!
