СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 1. новембра наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1934–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю дзивка Сенка, унук Синиша, унука Михаела зоз Сашом и праунуки Доротеа и Йована
Спочивай у мире Божим!
