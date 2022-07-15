ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и жец

ЯНКО ЕРДЕЛЇ

(1961–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше нам будзеш хибиц. Зоз любову и почитованьом будзеш жиц у наших шерцох – супруга Весна, син Алексей зоз супругу Ивану, дзивка Емина зоз супругом Давором, унучата Оливия и Маркус, и оцец Мудрого
Спочивай у мире Божим!
