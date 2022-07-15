ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Почитованому Яникови

ЯНКО ЕРДЕЛЇ

(1961–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дороги Яни, нєсподзивано ши од нас пошол до вичного спокою, алє нам останєш занавше у красних памяткох. Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю.
Колбасово, Владо и Мелания зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями, зоз Канади
