ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. марца 2025. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили оцец

ЯНКО ИВАН

(1948–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки, твою доброту и любов, занавше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Дзивка Лидия зоз Владимиром
Спочивай у мире Божим!