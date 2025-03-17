ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. марца 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

ЯНКО ИВАН

(1948–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Ганча Иванова зоз дзецми Златком и Блаженку и їх фамелиями з Вуковару
Спочивай у мире Божим!