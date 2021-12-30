ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. децембра нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО КАТОНА

(1957–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго навики буду чувац ожалосцени: дзивка Звездана зоз Жельком и унуки Мария-Славка, Владимир, Звонимир, Марио и Корина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest