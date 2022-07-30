СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957–2021)


Охабел ши ме нєсподзивано. Нє забудзем це нїґда, тиж твой ошмих и твойо вше весели слова. Твоя супруга Иринка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
