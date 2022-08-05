СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами мой мили брат

ЯНКО КИРДА – БАЙО

(1957–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики будзе чувац шестра Иринка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
