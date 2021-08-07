ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)


Вично будземе чувац памятку на тебе, твою любов, пожертвовносц и доброту Дамир, Андрея и Кася
Спочивай у мире Божим!
