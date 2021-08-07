ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. юлия 2021. року престало дуркац шерцо нашому милому Байови

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)


Охабел ши вельку боль у наших шерцох. Твоя любов и доброта нам останє вше у памяткох Спочивай у мирe!
Фамелиї Рулич и Бенчик
