ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)


Мили наш Байо, охабел ши нас у вельким смутку занавше. Навики останєш у наших думкох и у наших шерцох. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Мелиса и Андрия Зарич
