ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. юлия 2021. року пошол ши мили мой, и охабел ме занавше

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Охабел ши ме нєсподзивано и барз швидко. Oстанєш зо мну по конєц мойого живота. Вше ше будзем здогадовац на красни роки заєднїцкого живота. Най це ангели чуваю, спочивай у мире!
Твоя супруга Иринка
