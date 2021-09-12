СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 днї як вецей нє з нами

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957–2021)


Хибя нам твойо франти и препознатлїва бешеда. Товарише зоз „Тржного” центру
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
