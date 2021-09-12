СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. септембра 2021. року прешло 40 днї як нас зохабел

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957–2021)


Спочивай у мире Божим, вичносц остала медзи нами. Лїляна и Дюра Костелниково зоз дзецми
