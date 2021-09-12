СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЯНКО КИРДА

(1957–2021)


Мили Байо, прешли 40 днї як ши нас нєсподзивано охабел. За твою доброту и пожертвованосц ци барз дзекуєм и нїґда це нє забудзем. Андя Мария Кирдова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
