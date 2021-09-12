СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЯНКО КИРДА

(1957–2021)


Мили наш Байо, прешли 40 жалосни днї як ши ше преселєл до вичносци и шицких нас охабел у вельким болю и смутку. Таня и Владо Фа, Мирко и Мелиса зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest