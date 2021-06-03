СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния наполнї ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и жец

ЯНКО КОВАЧ

(1949–2020)
з Ветернику


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго чуваю – супруга Сенка, дзеци Весна и Владко зоз своїма фамелиями, и швекор Яким Павлович
Спочивай у мире Божим!
