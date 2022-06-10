СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния 2022. рок наполнєли ше два роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и жец

ЯНКО КОВАЧ

(1949–2020)


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest