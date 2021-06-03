СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния наполнї ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили дїдо

ЯНКО КОВАЧ

(1949–2020)


У красних памяткох навики го чуваю унуки – Ванеса, Валентина, Хелена и Страхиня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
