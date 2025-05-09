ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. марца 2025. року у Нємецкей преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1935–2025) пожил 90 роки


Ожалосцена супруга Ярослава, дзивка Таня и син Иґор зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!