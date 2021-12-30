ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. децембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО КОПЧАНСКИ

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Дзекуєме ци за любов, доброту и потримовку хтору ши нам давал. Гоч ши вецей нє з нами вше ши у наших шерцох и памяткох. Вично ожалосцени: супруга Мария, синове Микола и Владо и дзивка Татяна зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
