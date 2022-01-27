СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. януара 2022. року наполня ше 40 днї як ше преселєл до вичносци

ЯНКО КОПЧАНСКИ

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац кум Дюра Фейса
Спочивай у мире Божим!
