СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. януара 2022. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО КОПЧАНСКИ

(1950–2021)
з Коцура


Останєш вично у наших шерцох! Занавше ожалосцени: супруга Мария, синове Микола и Владо и дзивка Татяна зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
