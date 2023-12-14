НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. децембра 2023. року наполнї ше рок як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили жец

ЯНКО ЛАЗОР

(1960–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики буду чувац родичи Планчаково и Здравко
Спочивай у мире Божим!