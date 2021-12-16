СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. децембра наполнєли ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел

ЯНКО МАКАЇ

(1935–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики чуваю у своїх шерцох супруга, син и нєвеста, унуки и праунуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!
