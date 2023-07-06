СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юлия 2023. року наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел супруг, оцец, брат и дїдо

ЯНКО МЕДЄШИ – ҐАРИ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, смуток остава у шерцу, алє ти вше будзеш медзи нами. Памятку на це навики буду чувац супруга Миряна, синове Юлиян и Кристиян, шестра Марча зоз супругом и дзецми з фамелиями, як и унучата зоз Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим!