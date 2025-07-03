СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юлия 2025. року наполня ше три роки як ши нє з нами

ЯНКО МЕДЄШИ – ҐАРИ

(1949–2022)


Памятку на це будзе навики чувац супруга Миряна и твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!