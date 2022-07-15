ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ЯНКО МЕДЄШИ ҐАРИ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци за твою щиросц и доброту хтору ши ми подаровал, навики це будзем ношиц у своїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Миряна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
