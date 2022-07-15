ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи и братняк

ЯНКО МЕДЄШИ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його доброту и любов чуваю – андя Павла Папуґова, шестринїци Люпка зоз супругом Митьом и сином Томом зоз супругу и дзецми, Силванка зоз супругом Норбертом и сином Пицияном зоз Нємецкей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
