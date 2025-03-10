ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. фебруара 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО НАДЬ

(1934–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и подзекованьом за шицко, красни памятки буду чувац син Владислав, нєвеста Вирка, унуки Наташа и Петро, нєвеста Сашка и праунучка Аря
Спочивай у мире Божим!