СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. септембра 2023. року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЯНКО НОВАК

(1975–2022)
зоз Канади народзени у Коцуре


Вше нам будзеш хибиц, у думкох зме нєпреривно з тобу. Супруга Силвия и дзеци Яна и Емил
Спочивай у мире Божим!