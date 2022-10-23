ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. oктобра 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили брат

ЯНКО НОВАК

(1975–2022)
з Канади


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це чуваю шестри и браца з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 7 раз, нєшка 7)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest