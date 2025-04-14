СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. априла наполнюю ше 2 роки як у вичносци пребува наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО НОВТА

(1952–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє твою любов и доброту навше будземе паметац. Дзивка Сашка, Денис, Даниєл и Волфрам
Спочивай у мире Божим!