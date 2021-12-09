Дня, 11. януара 2022. року наполня ше 27 роки як ме зохабел мой добри супруг и свойо унуки и праунуки. Пошол ґу свойому єдиному милому синови.
ЯНКО ОЛЕЯР културни и просвитни роботнїк
(1928–1994) з Руского Керестура
Здогадованє на доброго супруга-оца, дїда и прадїда нїґда нє прежалїме. Нє дочекал най голєм унуки подрошню, а праунуки анї нє видзел. Боль котри ношел у шерцу и души, бул моцнєйши и занавше го однєсол ґу його єдиному и любеному синови. Нам ши зохабел смуток у шерцу и души. На синов гроб нїхто нє положел квиток, анї швичку нє запалєл, бо гроба нєт. Цали свой живот подаровал ши фамелиї зоз свою любову, ошмихом, зоз цалим шерцом. Зоз Твоїм одходом нєт вецей радосци и поцешеня. Остала лєм велька пражнїна до конца живота нашого. Дзекуєме Ци на Твоєй доброти, любови и почитованю. Спочивай у мире Божим коло свойого єдиного нєналюбеного сина. Твойо наймилши: супруга Ирина, унук Владко зоз супругу Марину и дзецми Валентину и Николину, унука Наташа (Олеярова) Вукасова єй дзеци Андрей и Ивана и супруг Зоран
