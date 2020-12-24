СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. януара 2021. року наполня ше два роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЯНКО ОРОС

(1937–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени Вашо наймилши
Спопивайце у мире Божим!
