НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. марца 2022. року наполнюю ше 40 днї як пошол до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1937–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Ожалосцени: синове Павле и Славко зоз супругу Геленку и сином Алексейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
