ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. фебруара 2022. року пошол до вичносци наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1937–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Най го чуваю ангели нєбесни. Ожалосцени синове Павле и Славко зоз супругу Геленку и сином Алексейом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
